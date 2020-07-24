Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise

The global tally of confirmed cases stands at 15.42 million-mark, of which over 631,237 patients have lost their lives in the pandemic till now, while over 9 million have made successful recoveries. The US is still the worst affected country in the world, with over one-fourth of all reported cases in the world.

Back home, India witnessed its worst-ever single-day spike adding over 45,000 new cases on 22nd July, taking the cases tally to around 1.24 million. The country currently has 426,167 active cases while 782,607 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1 India adds recent 300,000 new cases in 9 days

The overall cases tally in the country has crossed 1.2 million-cases mark. India has been adding almost 40,000 new cases every day, on an average, since last five days. It just took nine days to add the latest 300,000 cases in its tally, showing a massive increase in the rate of growth as India had taken 13 days to add the previous set of 300,000 cases.





#2 Maharashtra records over 10,500 new cases in a day

Maharashtra, India’s worst affected state going by the number of reported cases, crossed another grim milestone. It added 10,576 new cases on July 22, recording the worst-ever single-day spike recorded by any state. Pune district with 3,606 new cases, accounted for most of the cases added by the state. The current cases tally for Maharashtra stands at 337,607, of which 137,282 cases are still active.



#3 Over 1,000 new deaths were registered in a single-day

India recorded its worst-ever single-day spike in the number of fatalities, adding 1,129 deaths on July 22. The total death toll is nearing 30,000, making it the seventh most-fatal country in the world. Among states, Maharashtra has so far recorded the most number of deaths: 12,556. It is followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu with a death toll of over 3,000.



