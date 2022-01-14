No full marketing authorisation yet for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines

There is still some time till Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin get full marketing authorization from India’s drug regulator. According to government sources the review process is currently on, and the experts are studying the data in detail.

“The review process is on, and will continue. It takes time to study and analyse the huge amounts of data generated and submitted,” said the source who is close to the development. The subject expert committee advising the drug regulator met today for a review meeting.

Now that the vaccines have been administered to billions of people, there is enough real-world data on immunogenicity, efficacy, and adverse events.

At present both the vaccines have a restricted emergency use authorization.

Legal experts feel that if a full marketing authorization comes, nothing much really changes on the ground. “This would mean that they have cleared the efficacy tests under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Nothing much changes on the ground,” said Ashish Prasad, partner, litigation and dispute resolution practice of Economic Laws Practice (ELP).

The vaccines are sold in private hospitals, and are also exported commercially to other countries.

SII CEO Adar Poonwalla had tweeted that they had applied for a full marketing authorization on December 31. In response to the application, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had sought more details, which were subsequently submitted last week. too is undergoing a similar review process for its Covid19 vaccine Covaxin.

During the pandemic, regulators worldwide had done rolling reviews of clinical trial data. The approvals (restricted emergency use or emergency use authorization) were granted based on data from phase 1 and 2 trials and interim data from the phase 3 trials. At that time, there was no data on long term efficacy or immunogenicity.

Accelerated reviews of clinical trial data does not mean the trials have been rushed. The trials on subjects have taken their usual time, the doses being given at stipulated intervals.The recruitment of subjects has been a faster process and the regulator has been reviewing the data from these trials from time to time.

This interim reviewing of data did not happen earlier. The regulator would review the data once the trial was completed and the sponsor analysed and presented the data.

Companies themselves also conduct what is called phase 4 trials or post marketing studies of their vaccines.