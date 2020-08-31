No leaf unturned as Parliament gets set for monsoon session starting Sep 14

Every inch of usable space in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the majestic Central Hall is being readied for the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on September 14.

The two houses will sit for four-hour spells and are expected to work on Saturdays and Sundays as well. Vice President and Chairman Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker Lok Sabha, Om Birla, are expected to visit the Parliament House complex tomorrow and Wednesday to carry out dry runs for the session that will be the most technologically challenging one ever conducted in the history of Indian ...