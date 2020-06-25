No leave for police as personnel necessary during Unlock-1: Gujarat govt

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra halves charges for Covid-19 tests at private labs to Rs 2,200
Let them send details: Delhi Health Minister on MCD's Covid-19 death toll
79% Indians feel Unlock 1.0 will lead to significant rise in Covid-19 cases
Record spike of 2,137 Covid-19 cases in Delhi; tally crosses 36,000-mark
Covid-19 Factoid: With 5-fold jump, all's not well in the state of Gujarat
-
The Gujarat Home Department has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers not to grant any leave to the police personnel, saying that their presence was necessary for the effective implementation of Unlock-1.
A notification issued on Thursday by the home department said that the presence of all the available police force was necessary for the implementation of the Centre's guidelines for the phased re-opening of coronavirus-induced lockdown or Unlock-1 that came into effect from June 1.
"For the effective implementation of Unlock-1, it is necessary that police personnel remain active in the field. Therefore, all the police officers as well as lower rung police personnel are hereby advised not to demand leave unless it is for medical or any other unavoidable reasons," the notification said.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases jump to 474,272; Delhi worst-hit city
The department also asked all the senior officers, including the state DGP, Range Inspector Generals and all the district Superintendents of Police, not to grant any leave to their subordinate staff, except for medical reasons or any other emergencies.
Following the Central government's guidelines, the Gujarat government had announced relaxations in lockdown starting from June 1.
As many as 29,001 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat so far. While 1,736 have died due to the infection, as many as 21,096 have been discharged.
Around 400 fresh cases of coronavirus are emerging in in the state on a daily basis since last one month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU