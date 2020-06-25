Coronavirus LIVE: Global tally may soon cross 10 million, says WHO chief
Coronavirus latest news: Delhi's total number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 70,000 mark, and Maharashtra's tally has risen to 142,000
According to virologists, there are four phases to developing a vaccine.
Coronavirus update: India on Thursday saw a sharp spike of over 16,500 coronavirus cases. The country's total coutttt innfetons now stands at 472,985. More than 14,900 have died from the highly contagious virus. National capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai account for 40 per cent of the total number of deaths reported in India. Delhi's Covid-19 cases have now surpassed the 70,000 mark, while Maharashtra has recorded over 142,000 cases.
In view of the crisis worsening, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the Indian economy faces an even deeper downturn than projected in April as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic. It has projected a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent in FY21, a steep drop from its April forecast of a 1.9 per cent expansion. The international body has called this a "historic low" for India.
Coronavirus world update: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that he expects the number of Covid-19 cases across the globe to reach 10 million next week. According to the Worldometer tracker, coronavirus has now infected more than 9,520,197 people worldwide and killed more than 483,959. IMF said it expected the global economy to take a $12-trillion hit from the pandemic.
The death toll in Latin America has passed 100,000 and the number of Covid-19 infections has reached 2.2 million after doubling in two months. The region’s combined death toll has surpassed 100,000, including 52,000 in its most populous country, Brazil, and 23,400 in Mexico.
