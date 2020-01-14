No mercy for convicts in Nirbhaya case, SC dismisses curative petitions

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32).
The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.
