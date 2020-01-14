JUST IN
People on streets as Parliament didn't say things that are required: Court
Business Standard

No mercy for convicts in Nirbhaya case, SC dismisses curative petitions

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32).

The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.

First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 14:26 IST

