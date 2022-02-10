No more 7-day home quarantine for foreign travellers as govt eases rules

International travellers would not have to mandatorily home quarantine for seven days or get an RT-PCR test done on the eight day, as per the revised guidelines for international travel introduced by the health ministry.

The government has also removed the demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ and other countries. With this the requirement of giving samples on port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries ‘at-risk’ has been dispensed with.

The new guidelines come into effect on February 14. The health ministry said that the new guidelines have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. “While monitoring the nature and spread of infection in the country and across the globe, cognizance is also given to the fact that economic activities need to be taken up in an unhindered manner,” the ministry said.

Travellers would also have the option of uploading a certificate of completing the full vaccination schedule besides the RT-PCR report taken 72 hours before the journey. This facility is only available on a reciprocal basis to 82 countries which includes the UK, US, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong.

The government will continue to do a random sampling of 2 per cent of international travellers from all countries. However, travellers would be allowed to leave the airport after giving their sample.

Such travellers in each flight would be identified by the concerned airlines. “If such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network,” the guidelines said.

International travellers arriving through seaports or land ports would not be able to register online but will have to submit a self-declaration on arrival.

The health ministry said that the global and Indian growth trajectory of COVID-19 pandemic continues with regional variations. “The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern thus, must still remain in focus,” the ministry said.