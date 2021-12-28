No need for doctor certificate on co-morbidities for precaution dose: Govt

Government on Tuesday clarified that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of Covid precaution dose.

"Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose," said Union Health Ministry.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the "precaution dose" (third dose) for healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities, would be based on completion of nine months from the date of administration of second dose, which is 39 weeks, which will come into effect from January 3, stated the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access vaccination for the precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Eligibility for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system, which will send an SMS for availing the precaution dose when it becomes due, the ministry informed.



Personnel to be deployed in election duty in five poll-bound states will also be included in the category of frontline workers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.



During a workshop with states and union territories to review the rollout of vaccination for the age group 15-18 and precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised that nine months or 39 weeks should elapse since the administration of the second dose to make the beneficiary eligible for the precaution dose.

Bhushan categorically underlined that the government has not issued any directions on the requirement of the doctor's certificate to establish comorbidity at the vaccination centre. He said that the doctor's prescription and certificates are not mandated to be produced at the center for administration of the precaution dose. The CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates, he added.

The states and UTs have been exhorted to undertake proper planning in advance for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites for the 15-18 age group. To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, the ministry has advised states to manage separate arrangements including separate session sites and queue in case adult vaccination is going at the same place.

The states and UTs have also been advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district-wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN.

Registration and appointment services can be accessed through online and onsite modes, and details of administration of the precaution dose will reflect in vaccination certificates, according to the guidelines.

People aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities, who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will on doctor's advice be provided with the precaution dose from January 10, it said.

"The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months, i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," the guidelines stated.

Citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID-19 vaccination at Government Vaccination Centres. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals' vaccination centres, the ministry said.