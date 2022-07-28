JUST IN

Google, Apple ban Battlegrounds Mobile India game in India post govt order
China backs away from goal of 5.5% GDP growth, sticks to Covid controls
LG turns down AAP govt's fee-hike proposal in technical institutions
Maharashtra govt to install prepaid smart electricity meters: CM Shinde
Delhi reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row
I-T dept finds Rs 150 cr black income after raids on 2 Tamil Nadu groups
India, Uzbekistan agree pilot trade shipment through Chabahar Port
On-time performance of various airlines records decline in May, June
Covid surge continues in J&K with 685 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
'Vanakkam': PM Modi declares open FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Google, Apple ban Battlegrounds Mobile India game in India post govt order

Delhi HC passes order in ED case against Jain, hears plea of Umar Khalid

Business Standard

No proposal to include toy industry under PLI scheme, says govt

The government has been providing all-around support to the domestic toy industry to make them more competitive

Topics
indian government | PLI scheme

Agencies 
hamleys toys
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The government has no proposal to include the toy industry under the performance-linked incentive scheme, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash said in reply to a question on whether it was planning to include the domestic toy industry under the special incentive scheme, news agencies reported on Thursday.

The Government had launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors which will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports.

The government has been providing all-around support to the domestic toy industry to make them more competitive.

“Some of the measures include promoting Made in India toys; designing of toys based on Indian values, culture, and history; using toys as a learning resource; organizing hackathons and grand challenges for toy designing and manufacturing; monitoring the quality of toys; restricting imports of sub-standard and unsafe toys and promoting indigenous toy clusters,” the minister said in his reply on Wednesday.

To promote domestic toy manufacturing, basic customs duty on toys was increased from 20 per cent to 60 per cent in early 2020.

Notably, exports of toys from India increased by 61.38 per cent in the last three years. It rose from USD 202 million in 2018-19 to USD 326 million in 2021-22.

The import of toys, however, reduced by 70 per cent during the same period from USD 371 million USD 110 million, the minister said.

The Indian toy industry was earlier facing stiff competition from Chinese toys. However, in the past few years, imports from China declined substantially.

Imports of toys and other gaming and sports items from China declined from USD 491.67 million to USD 252.1 million in the past 5 years, data showed.
Read our full coverage on indian government

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 22:28 IST

`