No restoration of 4G in J&K: SC asks special committee to examine issues

The on Mondya, refrained from passing any order for the restoration of 4G internet services in the union territory of



The Bench comprising of Justices NV Ramana, R. Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai directed the Union government to constitute a special committee to examine the issues raised by the petitioners. The committee will be headed by the home secretary, Union government.



A petition was filed by an NGO, Foundation for Media Professionals, seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the union territory in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.



The internet services were suspended in J&K since August 5 last year after amendments were made to Article 370 and the erstwhile state's bifurcation into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.



On April 30, the administration told that right to internet access is not a fundamental right and it can curtail the freedom of speech and right to trade through internet.



The misuse of data services, applications like WhatsApp and Facebook for mobilising crowds by anti- elements has the potential to cause large-scale violence, disturb public order and indeed threaten the security of the country, the affidavit said.

Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 seeking immediate restoration of high-speed 4G internet services.



While 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, still remain suspended.