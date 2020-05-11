JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sharing pics of evacuation flights a violation of Covid-19 norms: Air India
Business Standard

No restoration of 4G in J&K: SC asks special committee to examine issues

The three judge SC bench refused to pass orders on restoration of 4G internet services in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
4G services | Jammu and Kashmir | Supreme Court

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme On April 30, the administration told Supreme Court that right to internet access is not a fundamental rightCourt

The Supreme Court on Mondya, refrained from passing any order for the restoration of 4G internet services in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bench comprising of Justices NV Ramana, R. Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai directed the Union government to constitute a special committee to examine the issues raised by the petitioners. The committee will be headed by the home secretary, Union government.

A petition was filed by an NGO, Foundation for Media Professionals, seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the union territory in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The internet services were suspended in J&K since August 5 last year after amendments were made to Article 370 and the erstwhile state's bifurcation into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

On April 30, the administration told Supreme Court that right to internet access is not a fundamental right and it can curtail the freedom of speech and right to trade through internet.

The misuse of data services, applications like WhatsApp and Facebook for mobilising crowds by anti-national elements has the potential to cause large-scale violence, disturb public order and indeed threaten the security of the country, the affidavit said.

National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 seeking immediate restoration of high-speed 4G internet services.

While 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU