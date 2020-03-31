No salary cuts; police, healthcare workers to get priority: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that there was no question of salary cuts for government employees, but it will be paid in installments so that financial situation remains under control.

Earlier in the day, finance minister Ajit Pawar had announced salary cuts upto 60 per cent for government employees, but later he clarified that salaries would not be slashed but only paid in two installments.

In a live webcast, Thackeray praised the frontline workers (government doctors and others) in the fight against the pandemic, and said there was no question of slashing their salaries.

"There will be no salary cut. Due to the crisis, an economic crisis is expected. To ensure that things do not go out of hand, salaries will be paid in installments," he said.

"Police, health workers, sanitation workerswill be given a priority in the disbursement of salaries. I request cooperation in this regard," Thackeray said.

He also said that the number of patients in the state has risen steeply because more and more people are being tested. Eighty-two new patients were detected on Tuesday, taking the number in the state to 302.

"The number of people getting cured is also substantial," Thackeray said, adding, "we will win this war against the virus".

Some areas of Mumbai were needed to be sealed as a precaution after coronavirus patients were found there, he said.

"If you haven't undergone thermal screeningat the airport after you arrived from abroad, pleasecome forward. Don't hide your travel history," he said.

The chief minister also urged private doctors not to close their clinics.

Appealing migrant workers not to leave the state, the chief minister said while borders of the state as well as districts have been sealed, about 1,000 centers have been set up to provide relief to over two lakh migrant workers.

"There is no shortage of ration andessential goods....Have faith in the government," he added.