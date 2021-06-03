JUST IN
No scope for industry to stick to IPR during pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

Affordability too is a key driving factor to achieve our aim of health for all, said Varshan

BS Reporter 

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan interacting with social media users during Sunday Samvaad-2, in New Delhi.
Harsh Vardhan | Photo: PTI

Amid India’s push at the global stage to exempt Covid vaccines from intellectual property rights (IPR), Harsh Vardhan, health minister and chairperson of the World Health Organisation (WHO) executive board, said that there was no scope for the industry to stick to IPR at a critical time such as the present pandemic.
“Sometimes, we find that there is little willingness for collaborative research. Affordability too is a key driving factor to achieve our aim of health for all,” Vardhan said.
First Published: Thu, June 03 2021. 00:23 IST

