JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Will look into reported statements on 4G restoration in J-K: Centre to SC

179 professional colleges shut down this academic year, highest in 9 years
Business Standard

No time capsule in Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation, says Hindu leader

It was earlier reported that a steel capsule capturing the entire history of Ram Janma Bhoomi temple movement would be immersed in the foundation

Topics
Ram temple | Ayodhya

Siddharth Kalhans  |  Lucknow 

Artists giving final touches the idol of Lord Ram for proposed Ram temple premises at a workshop in Ayodhya on Monday. These idols will be the part of the proposed Ram temple, foundation stone laying ceremony will be on August 5th by PM Modi.
Regarding the donation of silver bars for the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya, the trust appealed to the people to donate in cash

No time capsule will be immersed in the foundation of Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5, the foundation-laying day.

The general secretary of Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Champat Rai, said the time capsule was pure imagination on the part of a few people. He said that such a thing was never discussed in any meeting of the trust and there are no such plans.

Earlier it was reported that a time capsule made of steel would be immersed in the foundation of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The entire history of Ram Janma Bhoomi temple movement and other information would be documented and inserted in the capsule. The VHP leader said all this is fake and has no base. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi carried out a similar exercise at Lal Qila in 1973.

Regarding the donation of silver bars for the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya, the trust appealed to the people to donate in cash. It said it has no bank locker to store silver bars and cash would help in the construction of the temple. It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Modi would place a silver brick while laying the foundation on August 5. After this announcement, several people had started donating silver silver bars for the construction.

Meanwhile on Tuesday noted seer Morari Bapu donated Rs 5 crore to the trust on behalf of his Vyas trust. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister K P Maurya donated Rs 6.06 lakh to the trust when he visited Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The construction of the grand temple at Lord Rama’s birthplace in Ayodhya will begin on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders and saints will perform rituals.
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU