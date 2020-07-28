No time capsule in Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation, says Hindu leader

No time capsule will be immersed in the foundation of at on August 5, the foundation-laying day.

The general secretary of Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Champat Rai, said the time capsule was pure imagination on the part of a few people. He said that such a thing was never discussed in any meeting of the trust and there are no such plans.

Earlier it was reported that a time capsule made of steel would be immersed in the foundation of at The entire history of Ram Janma Bhoomi temple movement and other information would be documented and inserted in the capsule. The VHP leader said all this is fake and has no base. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi carried out a similar exercise at Lal Qila in 1973.

Regarding the donation of silver bars for the proposed at Ayodhya, the trust appealed to the people to donate in cash. It said it has no bank locker to store silver bars and cash would help in the construction of the temple. It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Modi would place a silver brick while laying the foundation on August 5. After this announcement, several people had started donating silver silver bars for the construction.

Meanwhile on Tuesday noted seer Morari Bapu donated Rs 5 crore to the trust on behalf of his Vyas trust. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister K P Maurya donated Rs 6.06 lakh to the trust when he visited on Tuesday.

The construction of the grand temple at Lord Rama’s birthplace in Ayodhya will begin on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders and saints will perform rituals.