Nobel Peace Prize 2022: A look at the past 10 awards and their work

The 2022 will be announced on Friday at 11 am, local time. It is the fifth and final prize area that Alfred Nobel mentioned in his will.

Winning the prize often provides a boost for a grassroots activist or international group working for peace and human rights, opening doors and elevating the causes for which they fight.

In 2021, the prize was awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Dmitry Muratov of and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have been fighting for the survival of their news organisations, defying government efforts to silence them.

This year, there are 343 candidates for the award, out of which 251 are individuals and 92 are organisations.

Between 1901 and 2021, has been awarded to 137 laureates -- to 109 individuals and 28 organisations. Of the 109 individuals, 18 are women. The youngest person to receive is Malala Yousafzai, who was 17 years old when awarded in 2014.

In the past, only one peace laureate declined the Nobel Peace Prize. Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho, was awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, for negotiating the Vietnam peace accord.

All Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, except for the Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo, Norway. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget). The is designed by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland and shows Alfred Nobel in a pose slightly different from that of the other medals.

Here's a list of past 10 Nobel Peace Prize Awards:

The Nobel Peace Prize 2021

Maria Ressa and Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2020

World Food Programme (WFP) “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2019

Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2018

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2017

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2016

Juan Manuel Santos “for his resolute efforts to bring the country’s more than 50-year-long civil war to an end”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2015

National Dialogue Quartet “for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2014

Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2013

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) “for its extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons”.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2012

European Union (EU) “for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe”.