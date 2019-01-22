Noida Metro's Aqua Line to be unveiled on Friday: All you need to know

JUST IN
Rishabh Pant named ICC's Emerging Cricketer of 2018
The much-awaited Aqua Line metro line was given a green signal after a successful safety inspection on December 21st in 2018

BS Web Team 

Aqua Line metro
Photo: NMRC website

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is all set to make the lives of Noida commuters a whole lot easier. The Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail corridor, also known as the 'Aqua Line' will be inaugurated on January 25th by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 'Aqua Line', a metro line connecting Noida and Greater Noida, would run between Sector 52 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, with a total of 21 stations, covering 29.7 km. There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida, said an NDTV report.

The inaugural event will be held at the Depot Station from where the Chief Minister would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.

The much-awaited metro line was given a green signal after a successful safety inspection on December 21st in 2018. After the submission of the final safety inspection report for the Aqua Line, the NMRC was granted an approval to launch the commercial operations on January 25th this year, reported the Quint.

Speaking on the inauguration, NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said, "The Noida-Greater Noida metro line's inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which operates the Delhi Metro, will assist the NMRC over the next year in managing the Aqua Line.

Here's what Noida and Greater Noida metro passengers must know about the new 'Aqua Line':

  • The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had declared the fares for Aqua Line metro in December 2018. The minimum fare will be Rs 9 and the maximum Rs 50.
  • Noida's Sector 52 station is expected to come up as an interchange station for the Noida–Greater Noida rail corridor’s Aqua Line metro.

    Consumers travelling from Delhi to Sector 32 Noida City Centre station through the Blue Line will have to wait to hop on directly onto the Aqua Line as the Blue Line extension up to Sector 52 is not yet operational.

  • The Aqua Line metro will cover following stations: (NOIDA) Sector 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148. (Greater Noida) Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot metro stations.
  • Commuters can buy QR-coded paper tickets or use smart cards. The smart cards being used for the Delhi Metro will not be valid for travel in the Noida Metro. But smart card users will get a 10 per cent concession on fares.
  • Just like DMRC's metro lines, the Aqua Line too will have different compartments for ladies (first coach) senior citizens and differently-abled people. Each compartment will have a specific colour to differentiate between categories. According to a PTI report, a separate space for wheelchairs in the driving trailer cars will be provided at both the ends of the train.
  • The Aqua Line trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph, reported NDTV.

With inputs from NDTV and the Quint
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 13:11 IST

