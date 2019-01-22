Noida Metro's Aqua Line to be unveiled on Friday: All you need to know

-
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is all set to make the lives of Noida commuters a whole lot easier. The Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail corridor, also known as the 'Aqua Line' will be inaugurated on January 25th by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The 'Aqua Line', a metro line connecting Noida and Greater Noida, would run between Sector 52 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, with a total of 21 stations, covering 29.7 km. There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida, said an NDTV report.
The inaugural event will be held at the Depot Station from where the Chief Minister would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.
The much-awaited metro line was given a green signal after a successful safety inspection on December 21st in 2018. After the submission of the final safety inspection report for the Aqua Line, the NMRC was granted an approval to launch the commercial operations on January 25th this year, reported the Quint.
Speaking on the inauguration, NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said, "The Noida-Greater Noida metro line's inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which operates the Delhi Metro, will assist the NMRC over the next year in managing the Aqua Line.
