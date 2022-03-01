Normal to above normal temperature in West, Central, N-W India this summer

-
ALSO READ
India getting warmer, hotter: 2021 fifth warmest year since 1901, says IMD
Cases of extreme weather events hit 5-year high in India this Sept-Oct: IMD
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
What is MF Central? How will it make the life of investors easier?
What's triggering extreme weather events in India?
-
Normal to above temperature is expected to prevail over most parts of West, Central, North-West and North-Eastern parts of India during the coming summer months of March to May while it will be ‘below normal’ in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.
The IMD while releasing its annual summer month forecast also said that the number of heat waves in the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to be lower than normal during the period.
"The maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India, most parts of northeast India, some parts of central India, east coastal region and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas," the IMD said in a statement.
During March, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of Peninsular India and east and northeast India, whereas above normal maximum temperatures are forecast over many parts of western and central India.
Minimum temperature expected to be above normal in most parts of northwest and west India.
No heat wave is predicted in March in the northern plains.
For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A "severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
The IMD also said India recorded 44 percent more rainfall in the winter season.
Heavy rainfall events (15) in the country in February were the lowest in four years, it said, adding that heaviest rainfall events were concentrated in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.
The country saw 18 events each of heavy rainfall in 2021 and 2020 and 82 in 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU