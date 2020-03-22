Northeast steps up measures to tackle coronavirus, no positive cases yet

-
Although no positive cases of Covid-19 infection have been reported from the Northeast as yet, the Seven Sisters are not letting their guard down.
Assam has ordered schools to remain shut till March 31 and asked barber shops, beauty parlours, coaching centres, museum, libraries and so on to down their shutters till March 31.
Fifty per cent of government employees, other than essential services, have been asked to work from home on rotation till the end of this month. The leaves of health department employees have been cancelled.
The Assam government has announced financial assistance of $2000 each to citizens of its state who are stranded in foreign countries.
Neighbouring Meghalaya and Manipur have gone a step ahead and ordered the closure of markets as well for a short time period.
