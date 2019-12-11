Not a drop to drink: Chennai still caught in cyclical water crisis

In the summer of 2019, 40-year-old Kasturi would get up at the crack of dawn every day and go out in search of water. If she was lucky, she managed to get about five plastic pots of water from the hand pumps and taps in the vicinity of her home in Mylapore, a prime area in central Chennai.

The taps in her own home had gone dry in one of the worst droughts that the city had ever witnessed. The situation was so bad then that some IT companies asked employees to work from home, schools and other establishments went with unwashed, stinking toilets, shops offered pots of water as freebies, and ...