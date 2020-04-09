Not wearing mask could land you in jail in Delhi; mandatory in Mumbai, Pune

Wearing masks has been made compulsory in four Maharashtra cities, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, where has spread on a big scale, while Delhi has gone one step further by announcing that not adhering to the guideline will result in a jail term for up to six months.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has issued a warning, saying people who violate the order will also have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000.

“Any person working at any site, office and workshop must wear a face mask. No person/officer will attend any meeting/gathering without wearing masks. These masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks that can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them," the order issues by Delhi government stated.





Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh made the appeal in a video message, urging the residents of four cities not to step out of their homes without covering their mouths.

Maharashtra reported maximum COVID-19 cases. More than 72 people have died due to the infection in the state .