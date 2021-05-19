Now, east coast may see new cyclone; WB, Odisha likely to be hit by May 27

Even as the after-effects of Tauktae on the west Coast of India are subsiding, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today warned that another is likely to hit India, this time on the east coast by May 26-27.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22.

"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach - coasts around 26th May evening," the Warning Division of the IMD said.

It added that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region.

Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.

These conditions will help in formation of a low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22.

Under the influence of these systems, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23.

Odisha, and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from evening of May 25.

The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.

May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga --which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively. EoM

BOX: 45 perish in Cyclone Tauktae havoc

As many as 45 people have been killed due to cyclone Tauktae across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said Wednesday while 22 out of the 75 people missing from the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai after getting caught in a severe cyclonic storm have been confirmed dead, sources said.

"Bodies of 22 persons have been fished out and they are being brought to shore," a source said.

In Gujarat, out of the 45 reported deaths due to Cyclone Tauktae, 15 deaths were reported from Amreli district in Saurashtra region, the worst affected in the cyclone that crossed the state coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday night and completed landfall around 1.30 am Tuesday, officials said.