NSE co-location scam case: ED arrests former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey

-
ALSO READ
NSE colo case: Enforcement Directorate searches premises of four brokers
Enforcement Directorate wants RBI to block NBFCs on a Chinese string
Enforcement Directorate raids JSPL premises for 'forex rule violation'
Story in Numbers: A deep dive into Enforcement Directorate's investigations
Nearly half of investigations under FEMA were pending till 2021-22
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.
Pandey met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier on Tuesday. The meeting took place in New Delhi and lasted for 15 minutes, reported PTI.
Pandey on Tuesday also appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. The ED had last week arrested former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the case.
Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.
He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU