NSE co-location scam case: ED arrests former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey

The (ED) on Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

Pandey met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier on Tuesday. The meeting took place in New Delhi and lasted for 15 minutes, reported PTI.

Pandey on Tuesday also appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. The ED had last week arrested former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the case.

Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.

He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit.