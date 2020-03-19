Number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumps to 13 from 7 in Telangana

government has pressed the emergency buttons by arranging to send 100 teams to Karimnagar after a group of 8 Indonesians, who travelled to this north district, tested positive for the on Wednesday.

After tracing the the group's movement and interacting with locals in the district, government agencies pressed these medical teams to do a door-to-door screening for a possible contagion from these patients.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state jumped to 13 from 7 after the entire group of Indonesian travelers was found to be infected with coronavirus. One member of the group tested positive for the virus initially.

According to the officials of the government medical department, all the 13 cases detected so far have been those who came from different countries and there was no indication as yet that others have contracted the virus from these persons. Coronavirus tests have been performed on blood samples of 447 persons so far in the state. Passengers arriving from international destinations are being shifted for a mandatory two-week quarantine at different locations in the city.

State health minister Etela Rajender said he has requested Union Health Minister Harshavardhan to ban inbound international travel completely in the wake of the current situation.