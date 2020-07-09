Number of recovered cases 1.75 times the active cases: Health Ministry

The said on Thursday that more than 80 per cent of Covid-19 cases in India were concentrated in 49 districts, ruling out the possibility of community transmission even as the country registered the highest single day spike of over 24,000 covid cases taking India’s total count to over 767,000.

Addressing a press briefing on Covid-19 related updates after almost a month, the also stressed that cases and deaths per million population were among the lowest in India at 538 and 15, respectively, and the recovered cases were 1.75 times the number of active cases in the country.

Deaths per million are 40 times higher in Spain and the UK, health ministry’s officer on special duty, Rajesh Bhushan said. More than half of Covid-19 deaths in India are in the over 60 age group, which accounts for 10 per cent of the total population.

Bhushan also said that the findings of the sero survey to study the spread of the disease through antibody tests conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research would be released after a peer review is over and a new pan India study would also be undertaken by the organisation.

A sero prevalence study has also been conducted in Delhi across 11 districts by the National Centre for Disease Control. The study, which saw nearly 22,000 samples being collected from June 27 to July 5 and tested through 15 labs, will be released soon.





Speaking on ICMR’s letter on speeding up the trials for Bharat Biotech’s vaccine and launching it by August 15, Bhushan said that the intent of the letter was to expedite the availability of the vaccine for citizens without compromising on the quality. There are over 100 vaccine candidates in the world; two phrma companies in India have developed a vaccine indigenously including Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Cadila Healthcare. Both have completed their animal toxicity study and received the approval to move ahead with phase one and two trials.

“We want to fast track the vaccine. We should not miss the bus. A vaccine after two years will not be of any use. This was the spirit behind the letter,” said Nivedita Gupta, scientist, ICMR.

is also in touch with the World Health Organisation on the emerging evidence which points to airborne spread of the “We have been asking people to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. It is a dynamic situation and we will also refine our response as scientific evidence comes to fore,” Bhushan said.

Commenting on Massachusetts Institute of Technology's latest model that has predicted that India could see over 287,000 cases per day by 2021 if no vaccine or treatment becomes available, Bhushan said that mathematical models did not take into account the efforts and interventions that were taken by governments and communities. “This is a lacuna of these mathematical models. We are focusing our energies on treatment, surveillance and containment, instead investing more time on mathematical models,” Bhushan said.

