Odd-even scheme 2019: Know list of exemptions, penalty and important rules

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is back with its in a bid to tackle the capital's air pollution, which has reached apocalyptic levels. Around 200 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been appointed to ensure compliance and around 5,000 civil defence volunteers have been trained to spread awareness. The third edition of will run till November 15.

What is the 2019?

The odd-even scheme is a traffic rationing measure under which, private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates. Vehicle registrations ending with odd digits like 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14. Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit - 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 - will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.





Rules to remember

1. The odd-even scheme 2019 will be applicable between 8 am to 8 pm only.

2. The odd-even scheme will apply to all non-transport four-wheeled vehicle (with some exemptions)

3. Tourists must note that the scheme will also be applicable on vehicles coming in from other states

4. Privately owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted from this time.

5. No exemption for the vehicles of Delhi government ministers and the chief minister.

Penalty for not following rules under Odd-Even scheme

In case someone is found flouting rules, the Delhi government will charge a hefty fine of Rs 4,000. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 for the violation.

Exemptions under Odd-Even scheme 2019

— Two-wheelers

— Women driving alone

— Cars having all women as occupants

— Women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years

— Vehicles used for medical emergencies

— Private vehicles carrying school children

— VIPs who will be exempt from the odd-even scheme are: Vehicles of the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, state governors, Chief Justice of India, — Speakers of the Lok Sabha, Union ministers, and leaders of the Opposition of both the Houses, Supreme Court judges, chairman of UPSC, chief election commissioners and CAG, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha and deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and lieutenant-general of NCT/Delhi and judges of high court and members of the Lokayukta. — Enforcement vehicles and defence vehicles will also be exempted.

Are commercial vehicles exempted under Odd-even scheme?

Commercial vehicles, including buses and cabs, running on CNG are exempted from the scheme.

How prepared is the Delhi government for Odd-Even Scheme 2019

1. DTC, cluster buses: The Delhi government has placed additional 2,000 buses on roads. All cluster buses will also be pressed into service.

2. Delhi Metro: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will conduct 61 additional trips during the 12-day odd-even scheme.

3. Ola and Uber on surge pricing: Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have been asked to deactivate surge pricing during this period to minimise the inconvenience to Delhites.