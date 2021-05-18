Odisha extends lockdown till June 1 as active coronavirus cases top 100,000

Odisha government on Tuesday announced further extension of lockdown from May 19 till June 1 as the active cases in the state soared past 100,000.
However, essential shops will allowed to function from 7 am to 11 am. On weekends, there will be a complete shutdown, starting 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.
The state recorded over 10,000 new infections in a day and it has been consistently reporting 10,000 to 12,000 cases for the past few days.
There shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19th till 5 am of June 1st. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays: Government of Odisha pic.twitter.com/h9w7niG0cL— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
Of the 10,321 new cases, 5,779 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing. Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,566, followed by Sundergarh at 819 and Cuttack at 731.
Odisha's test positivity rate currently stands at 5.76 per cent. Over 10 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 56,684 on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU