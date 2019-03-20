Odisha's Fab lab to be soon connected globally

The Fab (fabrication) lab established in Bhubaneswar will soon get connected with the in the world.

The lab is a technical prototyping platform for innovation and learning, aimed at providing stimulus for promoting local entrepreneurship. The lab provides tools for entrepreneurs, in both developed and developing nations, to prototype their ideas at a reduced cost.

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based Fab Foundation for setting up the Fab Lab in Bhubaneswar.

“The Fab lab, Bhubaneswar will soon get connected with the which is an open, creative community of fabricators, scientists, startups, engineers, trainers students, amateurs, professionals, of all ages located in more than 100 countries in more than 1,600 Fab labs”, said an official statement from STPI.

Recently, a pre-academy training program of Fab lab at STPI Bhubaneswar was launched by Omkar Rai, director general of STPI.

The program which will run for three weeks will offer wide spectrum of skills and abilities to design and build almost anything that one could imagine in the field of IT, ESDM (electronics system design and manufacturing), Internet of Things (IOT) and transform the same into product prototypes.