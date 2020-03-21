JUST IN
Business Standard

Ola suspends shared rides, Uber contemplates move over coronavirus pandemic

Uber is contemplating similar measures for other countries it operates in

Peerzada Abrar 

Uber-Ola
Uber, too, has suspended its Uber Pool services in some geographies, including the US.

"In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID- 19, we are temporarily suspending the ‘Ola Share’ category until further notice,” an Ola spokesperson said. Uber, too, has suspended its Uber Pool services in some geographies, including the US and Canada and is contemplating similar measures for other countries it operates in.
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 02:16 IST

