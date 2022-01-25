Omicron displaced Delta as dominant variant in India in less than a month

It took only 28 days for the share of the Omicron variant in India’s analysed Covid-19 cases to surge from under two per cent of cases to over 75 per cent. Omicron accounted for 1.88 per cent of samples analysed in mid-December, shows data collated from Our World in Data, which collected the numbers from genomic data collection initiative GISAID.

This rose to 78.55 per cent by early-January. The share of the Delta variant dropped from 89.25 per cent to 20.85 per cent in the same period. The November 29th share for the Delta variant was 94.63 per cent compared to 0.51 per cent for ...