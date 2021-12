Omicron scare: Private hospitals seeking patients' travel info

Not leaving anything to chance amid the Omicron scare, several private hospitals have started to record the travel history for the last two weeks of any patient who walks into the out-patient department. “The travel history of all patients gets documented at the time forms are filled up for admission. A patient may come with an unrelated symptom and could have visited Cape Town in the last two weeks.

We have to rule out all possibilities,” said Bishnu Panigrahi, group head, medical strategy and operations, Fortis Healthcare. Doctors, while preparing for the worst, are ...