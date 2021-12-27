Omicron triggers tighter restrictions; Maharashtra, Delhi have most cases

With cases of Omicron seeing a sudden spike across the country, various states have announced stricter regulations, including compulsory vaccination for accessing public places, home quarantine for all international passengers, night curfew and restrictions on the number of people who can assemble in places like markets.

On Saturday, the nationwide tally of Omicron saw a 16 per cent increase to 422 cases (see box), as compared to 358 on Friday. had the highest number of cases (108), followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (41) and Kerala (38).

Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi, and in Gujarat, one arrest was made over a Christmas party. Omicron cases were also reported in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

In Tamil Nadu, which had 34 reported cases till Saturday, the number is expected to double because as many as 39 Covid-19 cases with S-gene drop — which indicates the presence of Omicron — were detected at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. State health minister Ma Subramanian said all international passengers will have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for seven days and take RT-PCR tests after that. State authorities such as the police and local bodies were directed to go for stricter monitoring of such persons.

The state had already banned New Year beach parties. Contact-tracing and testing of temperature were also made mandatory in public places.

The neighbouring state of Karnataka, too, announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am starting from December 28, besides banning New Year parties and public gatherings. The state has directed hotels and bars to function at no more than 50 per cent capacity.





Haryana, too, has imposed a similar night curfew and said only those who are fully vaccinated (with both doses) should be allowed entry to markets and malls; and that no more than 200 people should be allowed to be present at such places at one time starting January 1.

Maharashtra, which has the most number of Omicron cases, issued a notification capping the capacity at restaurants, gyms, spas and theatres to half. The state has also restricted the number of people at public functions like marriages.

Kerala has directed people to be cautious during New Year celebrations. Uttar Pradesh has also issued stringent guidelines and imposed a night curfew as also Section 144 (prohibits assembly of five or more people) in parts of Noida.