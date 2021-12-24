-
ALSO READ
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Multiple unfounded bomb threats made at Ivy League campuses, say officials
One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab
-
A bomb went off in the district court complex on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor bathroom was trying to set off the explosive device, or may even have been a suicide bomber.
As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create “anarchy” in the poll-bound state.
The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government as early as possible. It also wanted to be informed about the findings of the initial investigations. The blast wrecked a wall of the bathroom, shattered window panes in adjoining rooms and broke windscreens of some cars parked below, triggering panic in the busy court complex.
Officials said the five people, including two women, were injured in the explosion were out of danger. CM Channi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, visited a hospital in Ludhiana to meet the injured. He summoned a meeting in Chandigarh.
The blast comes days after the alleged sacrilege bids – at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala – followed by the lynching of two men. Over the past months, there have also been cases of drones being spotted near the Pakistan border, with authorities suspecting that they could have dropped arms or explosives.
Channi expressed fear that an attempt was being made to spread anarchy in Punjab ahead of the state assembly polls. “Our police is capable of maintaining law and order,” he said. “But which agencies which are trying to disturb Punjab's peace will become clear as investigations are on," he said. Earlier, he told reporters in Chandigarh, “As elections near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts, and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said.
Deputy CM Randhawa, who is also the state's home minister, said some “external forces” could be trying to destabilise Punjab, and alluded to Pakistan. Punjab has been put on high alert, he said.
Several advocates complained of lax security arrangements at the complex, and Randhawa said more metal detectors will be installed there. Asked if it could be a human bomb or a fidayeen suicide attack, he minister nothing can be ruled out. A DNA test will be conducted on the unidentified man found dead at the blast site.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU