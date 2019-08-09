One8 Commune: Virat Kohli's restobar that follows his cool, casual demeanor

One8 Commune in Delhi’s Aerocity is unpretentious and to the point. It’s the kind of restaurant at which Team India captain Virat Kohli would have hung out in his younger days. The time when real food was not called a cheat meal and Kohli still had long hair and a chubby face.

One8 Commune is his brand. The hospitality right are co-owned and managed by his friend Vartik Tihara, who knows the Kohli of those days, and restaurateur Ankit Tayal, who also part-owns a triumvirate of Delhi’s new, go-to bars — Auro, Summer House and Mango Kitchen & Bar. Together, they can ...