Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to get delayed by 4 days: IMD

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country

BS Web Team & Agencies 

monsoon
The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its normal onset date. PTI photo

The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed by four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD said.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

Monsoon is likely to reach the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16, nearly six days before its normal onset date, due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.


ALSO READ: Rains to cover Andaman & Nicobar 6 days before onset date, says IMD

Monsoon usually covers the Andaman and Nicobar islands around May 20. The onset date for Andaman and Nicobar was revised last month to May 22.

It then normally takes 10-11 days to reach Kerala, which marks the commencement of rainfall season in India.
First Published: Fri, May 15 2020. 12:34 IST

