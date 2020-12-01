Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,463,254; Delhi sees 108 deaths in a day

update: India has reported a significant drop in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,463,254. The country's death toll stands at 137,659. With 1,823,896 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 884,897, Andhra Pradesh 868,000, Tamil Nadu 781,915 and Kerala 599,000. Delhi recorded 3,726 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 15 days, while the daily death toll crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108. India reported a drop of 7,004 active cases on Monday, the biggest single-day drop since more than ten days. Overall, India recorded a drop of over 135,000 active cases during the month of November.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 63,573,952. While 43,971,469 have recovered, 1,473,445 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,916,348 cases, and 274,324 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,463,254 cases, Brazil (6,336,278), Russia (2,295,654), France (2,222,488).

