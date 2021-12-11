Over 140 million free health IDs generated so far: Lok Sabha informed

The government has made a provision for every citizen to generate a health ID free of cost and over 140 million such IDs have been created till the first week of December, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The creation of Health IDs is voluntary, she said. However, the Health Authority is creating awareness among citizens about the usage and advantages of the Health IDs to ensure their maximum participation, Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)