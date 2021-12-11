Over 140 million free health IDs generated so far: Lok Sabha informed

JUST IN
Over 132 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt
The National Health Authority is creating awareness among citizens about the usage and advantages of the Health IDs

Press Trust of India 

Parliament
Photo: PTI

The government has made a provision for every citizen to generate a health ID free of cost and over 140 million such IDs have been created till the first week of December, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The creation of Health IDs is voluntary, she said. However, the National Health Authority is creating awareness among citizens about the usage and advantages of the Health IDs to ensure their maximum participation, Pawar said.
First Published: Sat, December 11 2021. 02:36 IST

