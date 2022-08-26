Over 2.2 mn precautionary Covid jabs being administered per day: Health min

-
ALSO READ
Step up Covid-19 testing and genome sequencing: Mansukh Mandaviya
India may not need to import urea after 2025, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Centre suspends 3 scientists over fake Remdesivir sale in Covid 2nd wave
We aim to test 500,000 patients a day in 5 years: Dr Lal PathLabs CMD
Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 consolidated PAT dips 27% to Rs 62 cr, stock sheds 1%
-
More than 2.2 million precautionary Covid-19 vaccine doses are being administered per day, said Union health ministry data on Friday, adding that India has administered a total of 2.11 billion jabs as of now. "Collective will of the country under the decisive and progressive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which was demonstrated through Jan Bhagidari," said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, hailing the vaccination milestone. While the daily average Covid vaccination doses cross 2.8 million mark, over 880,000 special vaccination camps have been organised in the country. This includes camps at railway stations (4,052), bus stations (8,776), airports (367), schools and colleges (1,11,700), on the way to religious places (4,654) and camps at other places (7,57,036).
On August 11, Corbevax was added as a heterologous precaution dose, with the recommendation from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The precautionary dose can be administered after the second dose of either Covaxin, or Covishield. The precaution dose can now be taken after six months (26 weeks) after the second dose.
Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav campaign, launched on July 15, aimed to give impetus to precautionary dose as part of the national Covid vaccination drive.
Under the campaign, free precaution doses for persons, aged 18 years and above, are being provided at all government Covid-19 vaccination centres. The free precautionary doses are being administered for 75 days and will end on September 30.
As on day 22 of the campaign, a total of 147 million precaution doses have been administered so far. Prior to the launch of the campaign, the average daily doses administered increased to 2.77 per day from 1.14 million per day.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 23:45 IST