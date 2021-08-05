Over 200 tests for every batch: Bharat Biotech on Covaxin quality concern

-
ALSO READ
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase-3 trials, says Bharat Biotech
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19: Bharat Biotech
Covaxin capacity scaled up to 500 million doses a year: Bharat Biotech
-
Bharat Biotech on Thursday said all batches of their Covid-19 vaccine till date have been manufactured and released only from the Genome Valley in Hyderabad, which are fully audited and approved by regulatory authorities.
“We wish to put to rest any concerns on the quality of Covaxin,” the company said, adding each batch of the vaccine was subjected to more than 200 quality control tests at its facilities, followed by submission samples to Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL). Only based on approval or release by CDL are batches released commercially.
“Since early June, manufacturing of Covaxin has commenced at our sites at Malur in Karnataka, and Ankleshwar in Gujarat, prior to which engineering batches were also executed to study equipment functionality. Products manufactured from these facilities will be available for supplies during September. This is based on our 120-day timeline for manufacturing, testing, release, regulatory approvals, and distribution,” it clarified.
Some media reports had earlier suggested that the batches from the Bengaluru plant have had quality issues. So far, 70 million doses of Covaxin have been supplied. On Tuesday, the company also claimed that Covaxin received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices compliance from Hungarian authorities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU