Over 25,000 Tablighis quarantined as rising cases keep India on tenterhooks

India has quarantined above 25,500 people linked to Islamic sect ‘Tablighi Jamaat’, and sealed five villages in Haryana, as the total number of Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 4,000-mark, government officials told the media on Monday.



Since Sunday, 693 new positive cases have been registered, taking the tally to 4,281. Of these, 1,455 include workers of Tablighi Jamaat and those who came in contact with them, show figures.



So far, 111 people have died of the Covid infection, according to data. While 63 per cent of the deaths were seen in people above 60 years of age, only 19 per cent of those infected belonged to that age bracket.



More than 86 per cent who died had comorbidities — including diabetes, kidney- or heart-related problems — which shows that even the young are at risk if they have any of these conditions. According to government data, 37 per cent of the deaths were of those below 60.



Only 7 per cent of the deaths were recorded among people below 40. However, most of those infected — 47 per cent — also belonged to the same age bracket.



“Social distancing and the lockdown have to be followed if we want to break the chain. The young, with co-morbidities, can be at risk too... They should be careful of passing on the infection to elders in their family,” said Luv Aggarwal, joint secretary



Men outnumber women



The gender-wise breakup of those infected also shows that it is largely men who have caught the infection. About 76 per cent of Covid patients are male, and 24 per cent female. Among those who succumbed to the virus, 73 per cent were male.



Even globally, the impact has been harder on men. According to data collected by Global Health 50/50 — an organisation based in University College of London — above half the Covid deaths were among men across 14 countries including China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Germany.



In South Korea, for example, men made up 40 per cent of confirmed cases, accounting for 53 per cent of deaths. In Ireland so far, men have accounted for 48 per cent of confirmed cases, and 69 per cent of deaths.



The report said the rates of tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption are substantially higher in men. “These behaviours are associated with both the risk of developing co-morbidities found to be associated with adverse outcomes in Covid-19, as well as with behaviours intimately bound up with gender norms, and how these norms are constructed and exploited in societies,” the Global Health 50/50 report said.



In Italy and Denmark, around 71 per cent of deaths were among men. The lower level of infection among women in India could also be due to lesser social activity and interaction compared to men.





The government has released Rs 3,000 crore to states under the state disaster relief fund and the Health Mission to fund activities such as surveillance, quarantine facilities, and purchase of medical equipment, said Aggarwal. On the use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, in the treatment of Covid, the government said the evidence was too limited at present to recommend usage. “We don’t have adequate experience to use it as a treatment. Only 30 patients have been studied,” said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head (epidemiology and communicable diseases), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



The government will, however, allow its usage as a prophylactic drug for health workers and those who are at high-risk contact level.



A prophylactic is a medication or treatment designed and used to prevent a disease from occurring.



US president Donald Trump had, on Sunday, reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release hydroxychloroquine, which is in short supply. On March 25, India had banned the export of the drug.



The Indian Council of Medical Research is also expecting the delivery of 5 lakh testing kits, half of which is expected by April 9.

The Centre has said India is between stage 2 and 3, and has not reached the community transmission level yet. “We have two types of action plans — wherever there is a large number of cases in a particular area, we will have strategic intervention; and when a particular threshold is crossed, we will treat it as a small outbreak and increase intervention,” added Aggarwal.

