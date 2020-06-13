Over 88% traders favour shutting down markets, says top Delhi traders' body

With Covid-19 infection spreading, the national capital could soon see an unofficial return to its markets and shopping complexes.

Already, several of its malls have not reopened despite the Delhi government permitting these last Monday.

In the last couple of days, Punjab has reintroduced curbs on weekends and holidays. In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal has also put restrictions on the opening of marketplaces.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an outfit that claims to represent the majority of Delhi’s traders, says it has conducted an online survey in which 88 per cent of respondents favour shutting down markets to stop the spread of

CAIT said a significant reason that shopkeepers support the closure of markets is that, as its survey revealed, only 5 to 10 per cent of normal business is taking place in Delhi’s markets because of lack of customers and workers.





The CAIT said it sought the opinion of 2,800 trade associations and prominent trade leaders of Delhi. Of these, it received 2,610 responses and an overwhelming number favoured shutting down of shops and markets as the spreads in the national capital.

According to the survey data that CAIT chief Praveen Khandelwal has shared, 92.8 per cent respondents said the virus will spread in and via markets if these were to remain open. A matching number said they believe Delhi’s health infrastructure is insufficient to handle the surge of Covid-19 patients.



As many as 88.1 per cent of the respondents said they supported the closure of markets to stop spreading among traders or their consumers.

Khandelwal said he has convened a video conference of leaders of prominent trade associations of Delhi on Sunday afternoon where the survey report will be shared and trade leaders take a decision on closing down markets.

The CAIT has shot off a letter to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking time to discuss the issue of closure of markets. In the letter, Khandelwal said traders by opening their shops are vulnerable to the infection.

He said there is fear and panic among traders after the Delhi government said the national capital could have 532,000 coronavirus patients by the end of July. He said the national capital also has a scarcity of beds for patients.

