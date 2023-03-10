JUST IN
Business Standard

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after fall from Gurugram high-rise

'With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March,' says Ritesh Agarwal

Topics
Oyo | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The startup which was recently valued at $10 bn, its businesses suffered as pandemic hit travel sector, following operational missteps that soured partnerships with hotel owners. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal passed away this afternoon in Gurugram, Haryana, after falling from a building, according to the police, reported NDTV.

About 1 pm, they learned via DLF security that someone had fallen from the 20th story of DLF's The Crest society in Gurugram's sector 54.

"Police were told Ramesh Agarwal fell from 20th floor of the high-rise building. He fell from his house's balcony and at the time of his death, his wife, son Ritesh Agarwal and his (newly-wed) wife were at the house. No suicide note was found and post-mortem of the body has been done. There has been no complaint from the family over the circumstances of the death," said the police official.

In a statement, Ritesh Agarwal requested "everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief".

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," said Ritesh Agarwal.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:16 IST

