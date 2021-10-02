Paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana to start from tomorrow

-
Amid farmers' protest, Centre on Saturday said the paddy procurement will start from October 3.
The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in Delhi.
"Due to delay in monsoon, Central Govt had postponed start of procurement of paddy and millet to October 11 from October 1 this year. There are demands for an early start. The procurement will start tomorrow," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting Choubey.
Earlier in the day, protestors broke barricades and gathered outside the residence of Khattar in Karnal after paddy procurement got delayed.
The Central government on Friday announced that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers.
According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states.
