Ceasefire, dialogue offer ways to save J&K from bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

A villager shows mortar shell marks on a wall after firing from the Pakistani side at Kanachak village, about 35km from Jammu on Sunday | Photo: PTI

Ceasefire, dialogue offer opportunity to save J-K from bloodshed: Mehbooba Asking the separatists to come forward for talks and save the state from "bloodshed", chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the unilateral ceasefire and the offer of dialogue by the Centre as an opportunity that does not come every day. The people of Kashmir and the leadership here have to decide on the opportunity provided by the Centre in terms of the unilateral ceasefire, which stopped the bloodshed here, and then the readiness for dialogue, how we benefit from it, Mehbooba said addressing a convention of her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Mehbooba said the ceasefire and talks offer an opportunity to the separatists to stop bloodshed in There are other parties who are not in the mainstream, and if they have some other agenda, they have an opportunity now if they want to stop the bloodshed in J&K. We always say that there has to be a political solution to J&K and the army or CRPF or police cannot resolve it. "It can only be resolved politically thorough dialogue. And when there is an offer of dialogue from the Centre, I request all stakeholders to come forward to save J&K and its economy, she said. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addresses a party worker's rally, in Srinagar, on Sunday Mehbooba calls for DGMO level talk to stop 'bloodshed' Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the fresh along the International Border in Jammu region as "unfortunate" and called for a DGMO level talk between India and Interacting with media, Mehbooba raised concern over the killing of people on both sides of the border and said that "bloodshed must be brought to an end." "It is unfortunate that this has happened even after Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) held dialogue. People on both sides of the border are dying. The DGMOs should hold dialogue again. This bloodshed must be brought to an end," she said.

The Chief Minister's remark came after two (BSF) personnel were killed in by in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir, 2 jawan dead in cross-border firing

Two (BSF) personnel were killed and one policeman and at least nine civilians were injured in cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) by in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Saturday late night, a violation which comes nearly a week after DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".

The heavy firing and mortar shelling from across the border in Pragwal area of Akhnoor and nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors also left 10 persons, including a policeman and a woman injured, and forced people to abandon their homes and rush for safer places.

sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing on the border's Pargwal sub-sector.

"The troopers, a constable and an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in the Pakistani firing and shelling that started at around 3.30 a.m. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively," the sources said. "Firing exchanges are still going on."

Besides Pargwal, the Pakistan Rangers also violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector.

BSF's Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey and ASI Satya Narayan Yadav, who were injured in cross-border firing by Pakistan in Akhnoor, succumbed to their injuries. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/OXgly9L6IZ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2018

The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF, the officer said adding cross-border firing spread to Kanachak and Khour areas as well and was going on when last reports came in.

A police official said nine civilians and a policeman were also injured in the Pakistan shelling and were evacuated to hospital.

He identified six of the injured persons as selection grade constable Zakir Khan, Sulakshana Devi (25), Bansi Lal (40), Balwinder Singh (22), Sudhakar Singh (50) and Vikram Singh (34).

“Firing from Pakistan has been on since 2.30 am, we did not sleep since then, all of us here are very scared,” Akhnoor local told ANI.

Firing from Pakistan has been on since 2.30 am, we did not sleep since then, all of us here are very scared: Akhnoor local. Two BSF personnel had lost their lives in cross-border firing. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/xlbWNIGoqV — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2018

On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J&K.

The two military commanders reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the IB in Jammu and Kashmir during a conversation over the special hotline.

The hotline contact was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.

Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.

The latest deaths in the Pakistani firing raised the casualty figure during ceasefire violations along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in the state to 46. The dead includes 20 security personnel.

Last month, thousands of people residing along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to flee their homes following intense shelling from Pakistan between May 15 and May 23 which left 12 people dead, including two BSF jawans and an infant, and scores of others injured.

After the DGMOs of the two countries spoke to each other, hope rekindled among border residents who had started returning to their homes but the latest incident triggered fresh concerns among them and the people in the affected areas started fleeing their homes.