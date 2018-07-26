Pakistan is ready to improve its ties with India, says Imran Khan

Pakistan is ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the “core issue” of Kashmir, through talks, Pakistan chief said on Thursday, asserting that the blame game between the two neighbours, detrimental to the sub-continent, should stop.

“If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start,” 65-year-old Khan said in his first public address after leading his party to victory in the general elections held on Wednesday.

Khan, who is set to be the next prime minister of Pakistan, said is the “core” issue between the two countries and it should be resolved through talks. “I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir,” he said, suggesting that the two sides should come to the table to resolve it.

“We want to improve our relations with India, if their leadership also wants it. This blame game that whatever goes wrong in Pakistan’s Balochistan is because of India and vice versa brings us back to square one,” he said.

Khan also said that he was very disappointed with the Indian media which had projected him like a “Bollywood villain” in recent weeks.





On ties with the US, he said Pakistan wants a balanced relation with America which should be mutually beneficial, not one sided.