Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kashmir: 2 BSF jawan killed, firing still on

Two (BSF) personnel were killed and one policeman and at least nine civilians were injured in cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) by in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Saturday late night, a violation which comes nearly a week after DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit". The heavy firing and mortar shelling from across the border in Pragwal area of Akhnoor and nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors also left 10 persons, including a policeman and a woman injured, and forced people to abandon their homes and rush for safer places. sources said Rangers resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing on the border's Pargwal sub-sector. "The troopers, a constable and an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in the Pakistani firing and shelling that started at around 3.30 a.m. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively," the sources said. "Firing exchanges are still going on." Besides Pargwal, the Rangers also violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector. BSF's Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey and ASI Satya Narayan Yadav, who were injured in cross-border firing by Pakistan in Akhnoor, succumbed to their injuries. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/OXgly9L6IZ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2018 The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF, the officer said adding cross-border firing spread to Kanachak and Khour areas as well and was going on when last reports came in. A police official said nine civilians and a policeman were also injured in the Pakistan shelling and were evacuated to hospital. He identified six of the injured persons as selection grade constable Zakir Khan, Sulakshana Devi (25), Bansi Lal (40), Balwinder Singh (22), Sudhakar Singh (50) and Vikram Singh (34). “Firing from Pakistan has been on since 2.30 am, we did not sleep since then, all of us here are very scared,” Akhnoor local told ANI. Firing from Pakistan has been on since 2.30 am, we did not sleep since then, all of us here are very scared: Akhnoor local. Two personnel had lost their lives in cross-border firing. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/xlbWNIGoqV — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2018 On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J&K.

The two military commanders reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the IB in during a conversation over the special hotline.

The hotline contact was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.

Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.

The latest deaths in the Pakistani firing raised the casualty figure during ceasefire violations along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in the state to 46. The dead includes 20 security personnel.

Last month, thousands of people residing along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to flee their homes following intense shelling from Pakistan between May 15 and May 23 which left 12 people dead, including two BSF jawans and an infant, and scores of others injured.

After the DGMOs of the two countries spoke to each other, hope rekindled among border residents who had started returning to their homes but the latest incident triggered fresh concerns among them and the people in the affected areas started fleeing their homes. Kashmir saw four grenade attacks last night

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes after the state's capital Srinagar saw four grenade attacks in a span of few hours on Saturday. Eight people, including four paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and an equal number of civilians were injured in the four grenade attacks carried out by the militants.

Peace in summer capital Srinagar was torn by these explosions as the militant outfit, Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) owned responsibility for these attacks.

The first attack took place when the terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF 82 Battalion in Fateh Kadal's Chinkral Mohalla area, injuring three CRPF personnel and one civilian.

In less than three hours, militants carried out the second attack in Badshah Chowk area close to city centre Lal Chowk. One CRPF trooper and a civilian pedestrian was injured in the second attack.

"A total of six CRPF personals were deployed when the incident took place. The terrorists who were in an auto threw the grenade targeting the rear wheel of the CRPF vehicle. One personnel of 132 Battalion sustained splinter injury on his back and was immediately admitted to a local hospital," an official said.

Third attack occurred minutes after the second attack. Militants hurled a grenade at another CRPF vehicle in Magarmal Bagh area of Srinagar. Nobody was injured in the third attack.

The fourth grenade attack took place in Moominabad Batamaloo area of Srinagar at a CRPF vehicle. However, no one was injured. However, news agency ANI reported that after complete verification, police said it was perhaps a tyre blast, not grenade attack by terrorists in Mominabad-Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Attacks have taken place in Srinagar city during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan when the security forces have suspended operations against the militants in Kashmir to ensure that the people observe the holy month in prayer and penance.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit for two days next week.

Rajnath Singh will take stock of events since the ceasefire announcement and also analyse the possibility of extending the ceasefire to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, according to IANS.