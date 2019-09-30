Pall of gloom pervades Andhra's Amaravati as work grinds to a halt

Bapi Behera is a small time labour contractor who stayed back at the project site to collect nearly Rs 20 lakh in pending wages from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), owed to about 40 of his workers whom he had to send back home when construction work was stopped three months ago.

He cannot go back empty-handed to Kolkata as all those men back home were hoping to get their money from Behera ahead of the Durga festival. There were 20-odd sites on which construction of apartment towers, villas and residential quarters for different categories of staff and government functionaries was being carried ...