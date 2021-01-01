Panel clears Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Serum likely to submit final Covid-19 vaccine trial data in 10 days
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Coronavirus LIVE: Expert panel's meet on Covid vaccine approval underway
Adverse event in Serum's trial won't affect vaccine timelines: Health secy
-
A panel comprising experts appointed by the government on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use in India, said media reports.
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the local maker of the vaccine called Covishield, has stockpiled about 50 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 25 million people, said its CEO last week. The committee listed certain conditions for the vaccine while giving its approval, LiveMint reported. A formal clearance from V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), is likely to follow soon. There is no clarity on the committee’s decision on Bharat Biotech's and Pfizer's vaccines, said Mint and NDTV.
ALSO READ: Slowing economy drove urban unemployment to four-quarter high in Q4FY20
The decision on Covishield potentially paves the way for the vaccine’s rollout in the world’s second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world.
Britain and Argentina have already authorised the vaccine for urgent public use.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU