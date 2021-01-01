Panel clears Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute: Reports

A panel comprising experts appointed by the government on Friday approved a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use in India, said media reports.



The (SII), the local maker of the vaccine called Covishield, has stockpiled about 50 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 25 million people, said its CEO last week. The committee listed certain conditions for the vaccine while giving its approval, LiveMint reported. A formal clearance from V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), is likely to follow soon. There is no clarity on the committee’s decision on Bharat Biotech's and Pfizer's vaccines, said Mint and NDTV.





ALSO READ: Slowing economy drove urban unemployment to four-quarter high in Q4FY20

The decision on Covishield potentially paves the way for the vaccine’s rollout in the world’s second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world.

Britain and Argentina have already authorised the vaccine for urgent public use.