Paraguay cancels orders for one million doses of Covaxin, say sources

South American nation has initiated cancellation of the orders for one million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covid19 vaccine – Covaxin, sources in the know said.

refused to comment on the matter. However, sources close to the development said that the company had stopped production and exports of Covaxin from April, and thus if there are any pending orders, they stand cancelled. “This is an old development, because stopped exports of Covaxin long back, and is now upgrading its manufacturing sites. Any orders therefore stand cancelled,” the person said.

Media reports, however, have claimed that has cancelled the orders because of quality control issues.

On April 1, announced a temporary slowing down of production of Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. “For the coming period, the company will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimisation activities,” it had said.

A day after Hyderabad based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said it was halting production of Covaxin to upgrade its facilities and in response to low demand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it was suspending Covaxin supplies through United Nations procurement agencies. The Indian vaccine maker, however, maintained that there were no issues with the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and that the certification remains valid. WHO also added that Bharat Biotech is developing a ‘corrective and preventive action plan’ for submission to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and WHO.

“In the interim and as a precautionary measure, Bharat has indicated its commitment to suspend its production of Covaxin for export,” the global agency said, adding that there will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export. Countries who have received Covaxin to ‘take actions as appropriate’, WHO had said.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech’s deal with Brazil to supply 20 mn doses of Covaxin was cancelled in mid-2021 after charges of irregularities against the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government surfaced. Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa had refused to grant GMP certification to Covaxin prior to that citing non-compliance and 12 major non-conformities.