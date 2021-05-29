Parents, school staff must be vaccinated for children's safety: Jacob John

India may not be out of the clutches of the ongoing second wave but discussions are rife about an impending third wave and how it might affect children. T Jacob John, virologist and former professor at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, tells Ruchika Chitravanshi that there is no scientific basis for either of these predictions but it is important to be prepared.

He also says that the world needs to start talking about eradicating Covid. Edited excerpts: Everyone is talking about the third wave. Why do you think that is a possibility and has it happened in other countries? No ...