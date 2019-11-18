- Winter session LIVE: On Day 1, Oppn, govt to spar over Kashmir, economy
Winter session LIVE: On Day 1, Oppn, govt to spar over Kashmir, economy
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Citizenship Bill, Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Transgender (Protection of Rights) Bill among the 47 items expected to be taken up in the parliament
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The winter session of Parliament starts today and it is likely to be stormy with the Opposition determined to corner NDA government over economic slowdown, unemployment and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Modi dispensation seeks to push through the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Other key bills such as Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 are among the 47 items expected to be taken up during the House proceedings.
The session, which will go on till December 13, will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days including four Private Members' days.
After the all-party meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying "We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development-oriented issues would be discussed."
