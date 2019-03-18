Parrikar's last rite, full IPL schedule, new Goa govt : Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Manohar Parrikar's last rites to full IPL schedule, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.



Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court to pass order on framing of charges today

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on framing of charges in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case in which 21 accused have been chargesheeted by the CBI.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

All the accused have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and said there was not enough evidence to prosecute them. Read on...

Blackstone-Embassy to launch India's first REIT on Mar 18 to raise up to Rs 4,750 cr

Global investment company Blackstone and realty firm Embassy will hit the capital market with the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) to raise up to Rs 4,750 crore, while it has received Rs 876-crore commitment from strategic investors.

Embassy Office Parks, joint venture of Blackstone and Embassy, has entered into unit subscription agreements with strategic investors to allot them 2,92,08,800 units for Rs 876.3 crore.

The REIT issue will open on March 18 with a price band of Rs 299-300 per unit. The issue closes on March 20. Read on...

New Goa government today

A new BJP-led coalition government in Goa will be in place by Monday morning, party legislator Michael Lobo said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Goa in the early hours of Monday to forge a fresh alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and legislators, who were part of a coalition government headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday.

"The government will be in place by Monday morning at 9.30 a.m... I strongly feel that all alliance partners and Independents will stay with the BJP," Lobo said. Read on...

Notification for phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections on Monday

The polling process to elect the next government begins on Monday with the Election Commission set to issue the notification for the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls involving 91 seats spread over 20 states and union territories.

The notification would herald filing of nominations by the candidates for these parliamentary constituencies, before plunging into the heat and dust for a gruelling campaign for the elections to the 17th Lok Sabha.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is March 25. Read on...

Manohar Parrikar's last rites in Panaji, Union cabinet to meet today

The last rites of Goa chief minister will be performed at Miramar on Monday evening.

Parrikar, 63, died at his private residence at Dona Paula near the state capital on Sunday evening after a long illness.

The Union Cabinet will meet today to condole the demise of Goa Chief Minister

The special cabinet meeting would be held at 10 am. Read on...

Congress to release Assam Lok Sabha list today

The Congress on Sunday said its candidates for 10 of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats would be declared on Monday and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi will not be contesting the elections. Read on...

IL&FS to get first set of bids under asset monetisation on Monday

Cash-strapped IL&FS Group will receive first set of bids under the asset monetization process on Monday as part of the resolution process, according to sources.

The company's board will later consider bids for Rs 8,000 crore renewable energy business that was put on the block in November 2018, the sources said. Read on...

Grand alliance in Bihar to announce seat sharing today

Seat sharing among constituents of the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in Bihar for Lok Sabha polls will be announced on Monday.

Polling in Bihar will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Read on...

Full likely on Monday

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway in Chennai from March 23, the BCCI has released the schedule for only the first 17 games till April 5. The complete schedule is expected to be out on the sidelines of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting in Mumbai today.

The IPL COO and his team have been working overtime to ensure that despite this being the year of the general election, the league is played in India. Read on...

Lyft plans to launch its IPO roadshow



Lyft Inc plans to launch the roadshow for its initial public offering during the week of March 18, making it the first U.S. ride-hailing company to debut in the stock market.

Lyft now expects to be valued at between $20 billion and $25 billion in its IPO, the sources told Reuters, adding that the roadshow is expected to last about two weeks. Read on...

NIA court to hear Samjhauta blast case today

NIA court to hear the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case today.

The blast in Samjhauta Express had occurred near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last railway station on the Indian side.

The blast had ripped apart two coaches of Samjhauta Express, killing 68 people, mostly Pakistani nationals. Read on...